Transfer Update: Bayern Munich have contacted Theo Hernandez’s agents

Bayern Munich is doing their best to prep for the eventual sale of Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid this summer. Conflicting reports throughout the week have suggested that personal terms have already been agreed upon by the player and the La Liga club and it is becoming increasingly less likely that he will decide to stay at Bayern and renew his contract.

Davies has been linked with Real Madrid for the better part of this season, but the standstill with movement on his current contract with Bayern add weight to the rumors that personal terms have already been agreed upon with Los Blancos. As it stands, it looks like he will be leaving the Rekordmeister for a new challenge abroad this summer, but things could change.

Nonetheless, Bayern is being proactive in their search for a potential Davies replacement and they have been linked with AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, brother of former Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez, who left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He was sold for around €45 million, just four years after Bayern bought him for €80 million from Atletico Madrid.

Per information from Calcio Mercato’s Daniele Longo (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern has already contacted Theo Hernandez’s agents recently to get a better understanding of what the player’s current situation is and what his future plans are. He is currently under contract with Milan through June 2026 and is valued at around €60 million euros, as per Transfermarkt.

From Milan’s standpoint, there are not any players in the squad that they would currently consider to be unsellable come the summer transfer window, but they do still value Hernandez internally and want to try to extend his contract there. They would, of course, have their price for selling him to Bayern, but knowing that Bayern is about to lose Davies to Madrid after a season where Thomas Tuchel had his defensive players ravaged by injuries, Milan will have leverage at the proverbial negotiating table. They will also be aware of the moves Bayern made last summer, selling Benjamin Pavard to one of their Serie A rivals in Inter Milan for starters.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the state of Bayern Munich’s roster, including what kind of changes the team could be in store for during the summer? Then check out Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: