Max Eberl discusses squad overhaul rumors at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s squad is in a state flux not seen around these parts in recent years.

Some rumors indicate that as many as five players could be sold this summer, while others point to a dozen Bavarians, who have their futures determined (one way or the other) in the coming month.

For Eberl, it is an open book.

“I don’t know when we can start talking about an overhaul, does it start with four players, six players, eight players? I’m starting now, Christoph already has a half-year advantage - he’ll give me a lot of information. We’ll look at the squad together. But the first thing is that we find the right coach. The cards are now reshuffled with me and Christoph. We’ll see what happens in the next three months. We’ll look at which players give FC Bayern their heart and soul to achieve our short-term goals,” Eberl said. “The squad has always been outstanding, even internationally. This year too it is an exciting squad with a lot of perspective and quality. It’s never nice when the squad is decimated with long-term injuries. We want the best possible players for Bayern.”

Eberl does not anticipate having many issues in sorting out how to best proceed.

“Bayern Munich has made good decisions in the past. The squad has always been outstanding, even in Europe. It’s the same this season. Many circumstances came together. We want to have the players who are the best possible fit for Bayern. Bayern has always combined sporting success with economic solidity. This club has grown solidly over decades. Perhaps we will bring in stars, but we will also find ways to promote player development,” Eberl said. “It’s a challenge to focus on the next three months first — I don’t want to give up the season yet. But it’s clear that we need a coach in the summer. I’ll discuss that with Christoph Freund. These are candidates who are under contract at other clubs, candidates who are free. We have to find the right coach for Bayern and the right players for Bayern. That’s a challenge that Christoph (Freund) and I will take on.”

As for how all of that might get done, Eberl insisted that he and Freund will be working together.

“Christoph and I will work together as equals. We will drive the squad forward together and make decisions together with Herbert Hainer, Jan-Christian Dreesen and the supervisory board, which also includes experts Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Together with all our colleagues, we want to take Bayern forward,” said Eberl.

