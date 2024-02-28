Report: Bayern Munich head coach target Sebastian Hoeneß could get Stuttgart extension

Keeping it in the family? Uli Hoeneß’s nephew Sebastian, currently coach at VfB Stuttgart, is reportedly a candidate for the newly open job at Bayern Munich.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Sebastian Hoeneß would be an alternative for Bayern should a move for the preferred candidate Xabi Alonso fall through. Stuttgart are on alert due to Bayern’s interest and are pushing to extend Hoeneß’ contract beyond 2025. VfB are optimistic a renewal could happen before the end of the season. Talks with Hoeneß’ agent and father Dieter have already started [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Die Schwaben are enjoying an impressive campaign under Hoeneß, 41, that sees them third in the Bundesliga table. That success means the players as well as bosses at the club will want to see their young coach remain.

“Our coach is doing a great job,” said defender Waldemar Anton in remarks captured by Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia). “It’s only logical that he’s mentioned as one of the candidates at FC Bayern. But I notice every day how much Sebastian Hoeneß is enjoying his work at VfB and how he’s identifying with the team. He feels very comfortable in Stuttgart. FC Bayern is a big club, but I hope for us that it won’t happen and that the coach will stay with us for a long time.”

So it seems Bayer Leverkusen is not the only Bundesliga club trying to fend off the Bavarians from poaching their head coach. Can Bayern land either Xabi Alonso — also a potential Liverpool FC target — or Sebastian Hoeneß?