Germany’s kits for Euro 2024 have long been speculated and leaked for several months but we have now seen the kits in store, of course not officially but this is as close to released as fans will get. The shirts spotted for sale are almost identical to what the majority of leaks have been over the past several months.

The white home kits have some neat accents, subtle attributes, and a great color scheme. It is similar to what Germany wore for their last major home tournament, back in 2006. As for the away kit, it is much more polarizing. The pink and purple combination is a new venture for the international team, but fans will have to decide whether or not is a welcome change.

Germany's home and away kits for Euro 2024 spotted for sale [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/toIY2otaKj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 20, 2024

The initial reaction has been a mixed bag so far, but with the latest leaks, fans can finally make up their minds on the matter until we have seen Germany hit the field with these uniforms. It is likely that Die Mannschaft will don these uniforms in a friendly match ahead of Euro 2024, similar to past tournaments.

