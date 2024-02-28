Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Liverpool’s Andy Robertson as Alphonso Davies replacement; Max Eberl not worried about Joshua Kimmich; Bayer Leverkusen confident in keeping Xabi Alonso; Bayern leading on Fulham’s João Palhinha; and MORE!

Newly-appointed Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl has been around the block quite a few times and he is very familiar with just about everything pertaining to Joshua Kimmich.

With that knowledge, Eberl is not concerned with Kimmich and the noise about a drop-off in his quality or the transfer rumors surrounding him.

“We don’t need to think about Joshua Kimmich. He’s had an incredible career path. He has mentality and quality. Now he’s maybe in a bit of a dark side. We’re looking at all the players. Joshua has a contract until 2025. I’m looking forward to the conversations with the players. I only know them as opponents. We have to build something together now,” Eberl. “We have to put everything into the balance in the next three months. Everyone has to show how important Bayern Munich is to them. We’ll see what happens.”

The situation might not be so cut-and-dry, though. Recent reports captured by 90Min.com indicate that the Germany international is unhappy and could be looking to leave the club. Manchester City is said to be interested in the 29-year-old:

Manchester City have been alerted to the potential availability of long-term target Joshua Kimmich. The German is unhappy at Bayern Munich and may look to move on this summer.

The Kimmich situation will likely have a domino effect on the team’s planning. If he truly wants to leave, the rumored squad overhaul could really take effect.

Luka Modrić’s future with Real Madrid is extremely uncertain, but the 38-year-old might have the opportunity to throw it back to his roots and sign with Dinamo Zagreb:

The president of Dinamo Zagreb has offered disgruntled Madrid legend Luka Modric a return to the Croatian club.

Bayern Munich got back on the winning track with a big victory over RB Leipzig, but — as always — there is plenty more going on at the club to talk about.

Why waste any more time? Let’s get down to it! Here is what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some exciting news about the future of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Some final thoughts on the weekend win over RB Leipzig — and how fans are (rightly) struggling with whether to be optimistic or realistic about where all this is going.

The arrival of Max Eberl should propel Bayern Munich into its next generation — but could end up leaving some players and club staffers behind.

What should we make of Leroy Sané’s current struggles — and should Bayern Munich have reservations about re-upping his deal.

With the rampant rumors that Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies will be leaving the club in favor of Real Madrid, the Bavarians might be starting to explore other options for the position.

One of those possibilities is Liverpool FC’s Andy Robertson per reports:

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich. The Scotland international is understood to top a list of potential candidates to replace Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer. Bayern recognise that it would be a major challenge to prise Robertson away from Anfield but are determined to recruit a top class replacement so are setting their sights high.

Bayer Leverkusen understands just how popular head coach Xabi Alonso is on the market, but Die Werkself remains optimistic that he will stick around:

Bayer Leverkusen director of sport Simon Rolfes is “sure” that Xabi Alonso will stay at the club despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice (thank you Little Carmine for one of my favorite malapropisms) and things are quite tense.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

More thoughts on why the move to keep Thomas Tuchel in charge is just an awful decision.

Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, or Zinedine Zidane? Who ya got.

As the club looks closely at the futures of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, what will happen with a quartet of players once considered the heart of the next generation.

Should Bayern Munich flip the script and just start planning to acquire Florian Wirtz?

Bayern Munich might have taken the lead over Liverpool for Fulham FC midfielder João Palhinha even with Thomas Tuchel leaving the club after the season:

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are currently vying to attract Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen as their potential next manager. However, another competition is emerging over a prominent midfielder. While legendary Anfield midfielder Alonso remains Liverpool’s primary target to succeed the departing Jurgen Klopp this summer, rumours suggest that the Spaniard may prefer staying in Germany and transitioning from Leverkusen to Bayern instead. The German powerhouse are set to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, although it was the former Chelsea manager who was instrumental in Bayern’s pursuit of Reds target Joao Palhinha last summer. Despite Tuchel’s impending departure, Football Insider reports that Bayern are still keen on securing a deal for the Portuguese international this summer. This development spells trouble for Liverpool, who consider the Fulham midfielder ideal for bolstering their defensive midfield position. While Wataru Endo was recruited last summer to mitigate the absence of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, and despite his standout performance in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea, the 31-year-old Japanese international has three years on Palhinha. The Fulham standout appeared set to make a move to Bavaria late in the transfer window, as Marco Silva eyed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as his replacement. However, when the Tottenham midfielder had a change of heart regarding a move across London, Fulham had no choice but to cancel Palhinha’s sale.

Toni Kroos could be on the verge of signing a contract extension with Real Madrid:

Toni Kroos is increasingly likely to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid due to Luka Modric’s diminished importance to the team.

Bayern Munich pulled out a late 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match that the Bavarians absolutely needed.

Sure, winning the league title at this point seems like a pipedream, but it only takes one game to get the ball rolling.

It was not a pretty match, but it did feature quite a few amazing moments — which we hit on in this show. Here is everything that we have on tap for this episode: