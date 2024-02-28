 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Kimmich put in extra shift; Noussair Mazraoui, Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman work on rehab efforts; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is back to the grind.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

With the home stretch of the season on its way, Bayern Munich is preparing to make one final charge at securing a trophy for this season, despite the long odds that it faces in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

As such, some of the Bavarians were looking to get in some extra work on Tuesday including Eric Dier, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Kimmich as the quartet stayed late for ore training:

Extra shift for Eric Dier, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt and Bryan Zaragoza. #FCBayern

While Zaragoza is listed in the report, it is actually Kimmich in the video.

Mazraoui, Boey do some jogging; Coman works individually

On Monday, Noussair Mazraoui and Sacho Boey were jogging on the training pitch:

Slight relaxation in the right-back position: Sacha Boey and Noussair Mazraoui are back in running training. Team has today off. #FCBayern

Also on Monday, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman made his return to the training pitch at Säbener Straße for some work as the greater team had off:

Some pics from the Monday players doing individual or light sessions:

Random Training Pics

