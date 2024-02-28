Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Kimmich put in extra shift; Noussair Mazraoui, Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman work on rehab efforts; and MORE!

With the home stretch of the season on its way, Bayern Munich is preparing to make one final charge at securing a trophy for this season, despite the long odds that it faces in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

As such, some of the Bavarians were looking to get in some extra work on Tuesday including Eric Dier, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Kimmich as the quartet stayed late for ore training:

Extraschicht für Eric Dier, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt und Bryan Zaragoza. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/LasbVYoRJd — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 27, 2024

While Zaragoza is listed in the report, it is actually Kimmich in the video.

Mazraoui, Boey do some jogging; Coman works individually

On Monday, Noussair Mazraoui and Sacho Boey were jogging on the training pitch:

Leichte Entspannung auf der Rechtsverteidigerposition: Sacha Boey und Noussair Mazraoui sind wieder im Lauftraining. Mannschaft hat heute frei. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/QZhBKkI2Oi — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 26, 2024

Also on Monday, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman made his return to the training pitch at Säbener Straße for some work as the greater team had off:

Kingsley Coman has resumed running training on the pitch for the first time since his knee injury pic.twitter.com/3esePkRfMS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 26, 2024

Some pics from the Monday players doing individual or light sessions:

Mazraoui, Boey and Coman all back on the pitch today [ fcb] pic.twitter.com/QRSCXba9Fm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 26, 2024

Random Training Pics

Start of the preparation for Friday's game against Freiburg pic.twitter.com/dVaKJPsWnD — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 27, 2024

