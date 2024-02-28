Bayern Munich Campus Round Up: Jonah Kusi-Asare makes his first start, losing runs snapped, and more

This is the FC Bayern Campus Round up, where we cover the results of Bayern Munich’s U-17, U-19 and U-23 teams. As always, highlights to the matches will be found overlayed by clicking on the match results, as provided by FC Bayern TV on the official FC Bayern website.

Due to the high profile nature of this week’s league match, the DFB YouTube channel streamed the entire U-19 Bayern game, so while the full U-19 matches are normally behind a paywall, this one is available for free. Despite the match clearly not turning out in Bayern’s favor, it was a fun and frenetic match and one would be doing themselves a service if they were to not check it out.

The frenetic opening to the match set the tone. Just a minute in, Bayern was let off the hook when a header was powered towards Bayern’s goal and was set to cross the line despite the goalkeeper’s best efforts, only for an offside Hoffenheim player to steal the goal, a lá Nani against Ronaldo. Then not three minutes later Bayern were celebrating the opener. A beautiful passing move out of Hoffenheim’s aggressive press gave Bayern the chance to move the ball quickly up the field to winger Emir Demircan, who took a touch to steady himself, another to focus his sights on goal and one more to sensationally strike the ball into the near top corner. The start of the game was promising for Bayern, with new signings Jonah Kusi-Asare also doing well on full debut, displaying a rare blend of physical prowess and exceptional technical quality that made him so interesting to Bayern’s scouts.

Unfortunately, while the match was fun to watch and maintained a high tempo throughout, it was also a demonstration of why exactly Hoffenheim are top of the league. Far from being cowed, Hoffenheim seized control of the match after the goal with an incredibly aggressive press, absolute confidence in their build up play and exceptional team cohesion. In stark contrast, Bayern’s press seemed haphazardly put together, with the team’s passing weak and uncertain. One team knew what they were doing, the other was in the early stages of putting it all together under new coach Rene Marić. The equalizer fell around the 10 minute mark and the goals kept flowing for the visitors in the garish orange jerseys, with the scoreline soon morphing into the ugly end result of 2-4.

Following this result, Bayern’s U-19 side languish in 8th place of 14 teams, 21 points off of Hoffenheim. Though the league season has been one to forget, Bayern can still make waves in the UEFA Youth League. On Wednesday, February 28th at 10AM EST, Bayern will face Feyenoord in the Round of 16. Unlike the Champions League, these ties are played over just 90 minutes. Win and Bayern make the quarterfinals of the Youth League for the first time in a long time. Lose and the season will lose any competitive edge. The match will be available via this link, provided by Bayern TV.

The link to the full game is here. Last week’s loss was a painful reminder that Bayern not only lost nearly an entire team’s worth of players during January but that the team went nearly three months without a competitive game, with rust and a lack of cohesiveness obvious issues. The squad wasn’t looking any better this week, either. Due to injuries and Adam Aznou being promoted for the senior squad’s match against RB Leipzig, Bayern II was forced to bring a bench of just 4 outfield players. Of those 4 players, only 1 had played more 100 minutes for Bayern’s U-23 side. Then again, the upside of having such a bare bones squad was that it gave both Jonathan Asp Jensen and Lennard Becker the chance to make their first appearances for Bayern II.

Furthermore, the bad circumstances surrounding the game did not affect Bayern for long. While the first 10 minutes were littered with terrible individual mistakes and a team with little to no concept of how to string 5 passes together, things really started clicking after that 10 minute mark, with Bayern starting to boss possession. Slowly and surely, Bayern managed to get the ball up the field and started creating chances, with Asp Jensen in particular at the heart of many good attacking moves. Though it took until the 71st minute for Bayern II to find the breakthrough through Luca Denk, the team thoroughly deserved it by the time the ball finally landed in the back of the net.

All in all, it was a successful game in very difficult circumstances that lifted the team up to 6th in the table and one the team can be proud of, with the likes of Denk, Asp Jensen, Matteo Vinlöf and Timo Kern starring. Bayern II’s next match will be on Saturday, March 2 at 8:00AM EST against Schalding-Heinig.

Like Bayern II, the U-17s were playing just their second match of 2024, having lost the first match of the year. But this team is filled with a glut of offensive talent and that it proved that yet again in a 4-0 win that simultaneously flattered the team yet also seemed inevitable due to the side’s firepower. Bayern were definitely made to work hard for the win. with two goals coming in the closing stages of the match to make the scoreline look better and Augsburg missing a penalty, but in the end Bayern were coasting through this Bavarian derby.

The U-17’s next match is against none other than 1860 Munich’s U-17 side, who languish 26 points behind Bayern. Some things never change, eh? The match is on Wednesday, February 28, at 1:00PM EST.