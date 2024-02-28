Report: Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad leaders for EURO 2024 revealed

Julian Nagelsmann’s EURO 2024 squad for Germany may be a mystery still, but the top of the hierarchy is easier to guess.

That is what Sport Bild has done in offering a peek into the former Bayern Munich’s plans for Die Mannschaft at the upcoming tournament.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Julian Nagelsmann’s leadership quartet for the Euros will consist of captain Ilkay Gündogan, Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger • Manuel Neuer: will be a starter in goal and could already start both games next month against France and the Netherlands, which would be a setback for Marc André ter Stegen who was hoping he would finally start for Germany in a major tournament. Nagelsmann, however, fully stands behind Neuer. • Ilkay Gündogan: will remain captain despite Neuer’s return and his word holds weight in the dressing room. Nagelsmann will give him a more attacking role and more freedom in midfield, similar to the one he played at Manchester City. • Antonio Rüdiger: the leader of the backline. His qualities are undisputed, although there have been difficulties in the past when it comes to fitting into the group. Kroos’ return strengthens him even more. Rüdiger played a role in convincing his Real Madrid teammate. • Toni Kroos: guaranteed starter and will dictate the play in Germany’s midfield. In order to use Kroos’ qualities optimally, Nagelsmann will play a defensive midfielder next to him ([Robert] Andrich or [Pascal] Groß) who covers his back and wins the ball back, which makes Goretzka’s chances even worse. The coach counts on Kroos’ world-class passing ability, composure and security on the ball.

It seems FC Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen’s time will never come — though the Barça man is still only 31. Rüdiger has been a leader of the German backline for years now. But it is the midfield where it gets most interesting. It sounds like Nagelsmann intends to establish a defensive midfielder — not Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich, who is set to play right-back — to play behind Kroos and Gündoğan.

Where does that leave the attack? With players like Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz, Niclas Füllkrug and more to fit in for three spots, competition for places will be fierce.