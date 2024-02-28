Report: Six Germany stars in danger of missing out on EURO 2024

Two current and three former Bayern Munich players are among the six Germany men’s national team stars rumored to be at risk of missing out on Julian Nagelsmann’s EURO 2024 squad — though there are still more test matches to be played before the final decisions.

Nagelsmann looks to be shaking things up, however, and Sport Bild has identified the following as candidates to be dropped. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle and Mats Hummels are at risk of losing their spots in the national team, with Julian Nagelsmann expected to make changes ahead of the Euros as he announced that ‘some players most people believe will be there won’t be called up’ [@SPORTBILD]

Goretzka, already second choice in Hansi Flick’s midfield at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, has had to battle to stay in his coaches’ plans for club and country. He may again be a casualty of the system at Germany — and by the presence of more established veterans (FC Barcelona’s İlkay Gündoğan and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos).

Gnabry has been injured and unable to get into form or game shape, while the other four have apparently not impressed enough in their season at fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund.