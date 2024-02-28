Thomas Müller on the brutal weight of Bayern Munich expectations

Bayern Munich is on its way to a third coach in as many seasons — and it is not like the rate of upheaval is anything new.

Through eleven straight Bundesliga titles, the Rekordmeister has suffered through a steady churn of managers and players, with even top players and coaches not meeting expectations and getting shown the door.

One man who has been through it all and is still here: legendary attacking midfielder Thomas Müller. The Raumdeuter and lifelong Bavarian shared his reflections on the pressure that exists under the bright lights at Säbener Straße.

“The pressure to succeed is simply greatest at Bayern. Often it’s not enough just to win titles — there’s also an obligation to present an extremely positive playing culture and dominance,” said Müller in comments captured by Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia). “That’s why both top players and top coaches repeatedly fail at this huge task.”

Arguably it is this pressure that has shaped and molded the current era of Bayern excellence. With the club on its way to conceding this year’s Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen, though, the questions linger. Has it all gotten too much? Is Bayern crumbling at last?

Or are the Bavarians just getting started?