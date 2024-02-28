Kieran Trippier is committed to Newcastle United, despite Bayern Munich interest last month

Remember those rumors that Bayern Munich was pursuing Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier last month?

Well, the England international addressed it and said it was nothing out of the ordinary.

“It’s over. I’m committed to the club, they’ve done a lot for me and I want to give back. At my age, I can only take it [Bayern’s interest] as a compliment. I’m here now and want to give everything for Newcastle. Unsettling? No, because I’m a professional. I’m experienced and try to block all the noise out,” Trippier told BBC Newcastle (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if Harry Kane attempted to persuade him to make the jump over to Germany, Trippier said it did not play out like that: “No. Everyone knows I’m close with Harry. I was away on my break [in New York]. I just had a nice time with my wife.”

Ultimately, Bayern Munich ended up with Sacha Boey and now has strong organizational depth at right-back for the foreseeable future given the presence of Boey, Noussair Mazraoui, and Josip Stanišić.