Report: Thomas Tuchel found Bayern Munich’s locker room — and board room — to be resistant to change

According to a report from Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel found the club to be very hesitant to change — both in the locker room and in the board room:

Thomas Tuchel is said to have identified a culture at the club that makes change and taking new paths extremely difficult — from the climate in the dressing room to transfer ideas, right down to the little things like the proper care of the pitch or the design of the warm-up program. The coach never felt really welcome in Munich. That’s why it was so difficult for him to implement his ideas. Tuchel had many ideas and wishes that ‘did not land on fertile ground.

Here we go...

Players, executives, the physios, and even the groundskeeping staff are all being dragged through the mud (if true). There is also new information on how the final decision came to be:

During a conversation with Jan-Christian Dreesen on Tuesday a week ago, which took place in a restaurant outside Säbener Straße, both sides put the problems on the table. At some point Dreesen asked the question: “How do we continue?” — It was clear to both sides that the climate had become too toxic and the pressure from outside was too big. The agreement to part ways in the summer was then sealed by a phone call on the same day and Tuchel informed his coaching staff that evening and the players the following day

The culture and relationship between the coaching staff and the players had become toxic, but any type of discourse between Tuchel and the club’s executives is something we had not previously seen reports on.

Now, as the relationship is officially severed, stories like this — detailing the nitty gritty information on how things might have fallen apart in recent weeks — will surely be appearing on the regular.

