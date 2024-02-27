Is Bayern Munich turning into Chelsea? Report hints at Todd Boehly-esque thinking at the Säbener Straße

According to a report by Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are trying to become more like Chelsea FC with each passing day. Having already committed to going trophyless this season, the bosses in charge of the club seem to also have the same ideas about who should replace Thomas Tuchel when he leaves this summer.

Xabi Alonso, of course, is the name at the top of the list. But who is the alternative? None other than the current coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, Roberto De Zerbi.

Here’s what Plettenberg had to say:

News De Zerbi: Alonso remains the absolute preferred solution for all of the FC Bayern bosses to replace Tuchel. Eberl wants him too. More talks will follow soon ✔️



➡️ However, Bayern consider a plan B and C if the Alonso plan falls through. And one of the coaches being… pic.twitter.com/rqVSyI2J5h — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 27, 2024

News De Zerbi: Alonso remains the absolute preferred solution for all of the FC Bayern bosses to replace Tuchel. Eberl wants him too. More talks will follow soon ✔️ ➡️ However, Bayern consider a plan B and C if the Alonso plan falls through. And one of the coaches being also discussed as a possible alternative to Alonso is De Zerbi. Eberl has a very positive opinion of him. The 44 y/o can leave Brighton in summer due to a release clause. But: De Zerbi is also highly regarded at FC Barcelona. Just like Flick.

As far as Plan B candidates go, De Zerbi would not be a bad move. However, as football fans will doubtless remember, Graham Potter demonstrated that success at Brighton does not translate to a club with higher standards, even if that club is only Chelsea FC. With Thomas Tuchel proving that even a successful Chelsea coach can be chewed up by the expectations at Bayern, it’s hard to see how a former Brighton man can be expected to compete.

De Zerbi is a highly rated young coach with a great track record, but Brighton is the biggest job in his CV so far. He would be by far and away the least experienced coaching hire that Bayern Munich have made in the last ten seasons — even Niko Kovac and Julian Nagelsmann had more experience in charge of major clubs at the top level.

Plettenberg’s report indicates interest from FC Barcelona, which is another reason to be wary. Barca have a track record of taking gambles on coaching talent, like they did with Xavi. Right now, the Catalans see Hansi Flick, a former Bayern Munich coach, as their #1 choice — De Zerbi would likely be a second choice candidate for them.

Right now, there is no reason for Bayern to settle for a second-choice candidate, especially a risky proposition like Roberto De Zerbi. It would make far more sense for the club to go all-in on Xabi Alonso, or bring back a former coach like Hansi Flick or Julian Nagelsmann.

Of course, that assumes that those coaches would want to come to the Säbener Straße in the first place. Right now, the future of Bayern Munich is up in the air — it’s hard to see which coach will step into the chaos come summer.

