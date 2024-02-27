Max Eberl looking for coach to balance the young and old within Bayern Munich’s squad

Bayern Munich formally presented Max Eberl to the media earlier today and the Bundesliga veteran front office man seemed energized about his return to Säbener Straße.

“For me it’s a great pleasure to come back home after 30 years. I feel big excitement to get to know the top German and European level. There are challenges coming up, looking for a coach and working on the squad. Christoph Freund will be an extremely important partner for me. We want to decide things on an equal footing. We still want to get the best out of this season. I’m here to win titles. All my colleagues here have won league titles, I haven’t yet,” Eberl said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Almost immediately, the focus turned to the uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich’s coaching situation as the club and head coach Thomas Tuchel have opted to part ways after the season.

“It’s an open, transparent decision. The club has been in this situation for weeks, the club has made this decision. It’s not about Max Eberl, not about Jan-Christian Dreesen, not about Herbert Hainer, not about Thomas Tuchel, but about Bayern Munich. I wasn’t involved, that’s not my job either. For me, as an outsider, it feels right,” Eberl noted. “We want a coach who fits with the club and its ambitions - who also fits with the ideas that Christoph and I have about the squad.

“Players like (Mathys) Tel and (Jamal) Musiala, young players who need to play. Other big clubs like Real Madrid managed to integrate (Eduardo) Camavinga and (Aurélien) Tchouaméniinto a midfield with (Toni) Kroos, (Luka) Modric and Casemiro. That’s the sort of coach we need. We need a coach who wants to work with these kinds of players. Language? He has to speak a language that we all speak, German or English. It’s a criterion but not an excluding one. There are candidates.”

One of those candidates is Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who Eberl tried to hire at Borussia Mönchengladbach back in 2021.

“The conversation was impressive. He said at the time that it was too early for him. That’s why he rejected the offer. But that doesn’t mean any conclusions about today. I won’t comment on names,” Eberl said.

It was also interesting that Eberl specifically brought up Tel and Musiala — two players, who have been rumored to be exploring their transfer options. For Tel, he wants to play more, while Musiala wants to play as the team’s No. 10. Will there be a shift to push give those players what they want? That remains to be seen.

As for Eberl, he will be very close to the decisions being made around all of the players.

“I’ll be with the coach a lot. That’s the core of why I’m here. A close relationship with the coach and team is fundamentally important to me. I will often be there with Christoph. I am the contact person for the coach. We can talk together, discuss,” said Eberl. “I started here in 1980 and played football professionally later. I saw the club grow. When the fan shop opened in the mid-1990s, I was packing packages with Didi Hamann. I have humility, great respect, and am looking forward to this task.”

