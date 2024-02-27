Report: Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has informed Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool that he will join Real Madrid

News continues to flow in around Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian is rumored to be headed off to Real Madrid after this season and many stories have dropped detailing how it all went down last week as his agent met with both Los Blancos and FC Barcelona.

Now, though, it seems a little more real as HITC journalist Graeme Bailey is reporting that Davies’ entourage has informed Manchester City, Chelsea FC, and Liverpool FC that the Canadian will be moving to Spain in July (if all goes to plan):

HITC understands that Alphonso Davies’s camp have informed Premier League clubs including Manchester City and Liverpool, that the Bayern Munich star has decided to move join Real Madrid. Real Madrid have been pursuing Davies for more than 12-months, whilst Bayern have tried to persuade him to extend his contract – which expires in the summer of 2025. Davies’s impending move to Madrid has not come as a huge shock to his English suitors – Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, as HITC revealed earlier this year, they always suspected that the Canadian was bound for the Spanish capital. Now sources have told HITC that the Premier League clubs have been informed by Davies’s camp that he has confirmed his intention is to join Madrid.

Bayern Munich fans have not taken the news all that well, but some are still hoping for a miracle.

Will Davies have a change of heart? Probably not, but fans can always dream.

