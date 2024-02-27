Luis Enrique quick to dismiss rumors of Marquinhos potentially going to Bayern Munich this summer

Even though Thomas Tuchel is leaving the club after the end of this season, Bayern Munich still would very much like to try to sign a defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window. Tuchel was very much a strong advocate for the club trying to sign one both last summer and last winter, but they were unable to do so and were forced to go for defenders in the winter due to mounting injuries in the squad.

Fulham FC and Portugal midfielder João Palhinha was the one that got away for Tuchel and Bayern last summer, as the move for him collapsed in the dying minutes of the German transfer window. He was Tuchel’s main target, but wound up signing a contract extension with Fulham shortly after the Premier League season kicked off. He ticks all of the boxes for want Tuchel wanted at the heartbeat of Bayern’s midfield.

Reports last week also suggested that Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s Marquinhos is a player that Bayern is very much keeping tabs on. He is the right type of profile for what the club would be looking for and a player that Tuchel had worked with during his tenure at PSG. The club could still pursue him even without Tuchel in the picture, but it would take a considerable transfer fee from Bayern. The Brazilian’s contract runs through June 2028 and has not outwardly expressed any interest in leaving PSG.

Luis Enrique also poured cold water over Bayern’s interest in his midfield stalwart, suggesting that he does not feel players leave the reigning Ligue 1 champions unless they want to, or if their contracts run out. “I don’t talk about transfers. History shows that few players leave PSG. Those who leave are either out of contract or the club wants to sell them. I think that’s not the case with Marquinhos. But the new financial rules force clubs to sell and buy all the time. For me Marquinhos is a top player, always performing and a very important player for us,” the manager recently explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Whether or not Bayern do wind up pursing Marquinhos more concretely could also depend on who their new manager is. It has come out that Tuchel was actively trying to float offers for both Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka to leave the club last summer, but the new manager might want both of them to be very much a part of their plans and could use Kimmich and/or Aleksandar Pavlović as the main No. 6.