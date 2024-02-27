Bayern Munich executives mulling summer transfer overhaul

Bayern Munich is having a down year.

The Bavarians might still finish on 86 points, but that will be cold comfort if Bayer Leverkusen — currently eight-point leaders at the top of the table — grab the Bundesliga title. And, of course, if Bayern is bounced out of the Champions League yet again.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is already on the way out the door as a result of recent results. However, the axe-swinging may not be done there.

“Of course we have to sit down at the end of the season and analyze what happens and why we are not playing so well. Is it just the coach’s fault, or do we have to change something in the team too? We will put all things on the table and then see how we move forward,” said club president Herbert Hainer in statements captured by Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

Added sporting director Christoph Freund: “We all share responsibility and want to make every adjustment possible. We will sit down with individual players and then will see. We have a lot of individual quality, but it has to fit together — both in terms of the characters and a healthy hierarchy.”

Is this the same old Bayern — reacting to stinging defeats by sacking everything and everyone in sight? Or perhaps, with Freund and new executive director of sport Max Eberl now in town, the Bavarians are on their way to establishing a new and coherent long-term vision for the squad?

Stay tuned.