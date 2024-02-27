Julian Nagelsmann plans on shaking up the Germany squad ahead of Euro 2024

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has his work cut out for him ahead of the Euro 2024, which looms closer each day.

With just a couple of opportunities left to prepare his squad, Nagelsmann has some major plans to shake the squad up. When asked about his time with Germany compared to Hansi Flick’s, he stated “That’s why we are changing the squad compared to Qatar.” [@derspiegel]

A big statement from Germany’s manager ahead of the big tournament. Nagelsmann added room for speculation by adding “some players, whom many people think will definitely be there, will not be called up.” Naturally, the former Bayern boss did not call out those names, but said that the matter would be discussed with the players first.

• Your predecessor Hansi Flick followed the motto "mentality beats talent." But it didn't work.



We now know that someone will have to make room for Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, who is coming out of international retirement. However, it seems as though there could be some surprising players omitted. The big question is who will they be?

With time coming to an end, Nagelsmann’s squad for March should be fairly close to what we can expect in the summer. Could names like Serge Gnabry, Nico Schlotterbeck, or even more controversially, Thomas Müller or Leroy Sané be excluded? Based on what Nagelsmann said, there could be some veteran players sent home.

