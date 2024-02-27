Bavarian Loan Works: Malik Tillman helps PSV in the UCL and Lenn Jastremski scores in first two games

Bayern Munich loanees were busy this week throughout Europe as they saw fixtures in both domestic and European competitions. Malik Tillman was in the middle of a controversial play in the Champions League, Lenn Jastremski scored in two games straight to start his new loan stint, and Krätzig is turning into a yellow card machine. See what else went on this week.

FC Bayern Munich

There are eight players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel is still injured and was unable to play in Stuttgart’s 1-1 draw against Köln. He is now listed as day-to-day, so he could potentially return Saturday when Stuttgart travels to Wolfsburg.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić was on the bench for Leverkusen’s 2-1 home victory over Mainz, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Leverkusen will travel to face Köln on Sunday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for PSV and played the full 90 minutes when they hosted Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League matchup. He had one shot off-target and contributed heavily on defense, but his biggest contribution was the penalty he won.

Dortmund fans were unhappy about the decision, because Hummels made contact with the ball first, but there was a lot of conduct with the follow through. Luuk de Jong stepped up to score the equalizer from the spot. The game finished 1-1 ahead of their second leg in Germany.

Tillman was on the bench for the start of PSV’s league match on the road to PEC Zwolle. Tillman came into the match in the 69th minute when his team was already comfortably ahead 4-1. The scoring would not end there as Tillman saw three more goals while on the field, including the exclamation he helped place on the match when he assisted his USMNT teammate, Ricardo Pepi, for the seventh and final goal. The 7-1 win keeps PSV’s lead atop the Eredivisie table at ten points.

PSV will host second place Feyenoord on Sunday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidović was on the bench for Zagreb’s second leg match against Real Betis in the Conference League, but did not make it into the match. The match ended 1-1, but it was enough to make it onto the Round of 16. They drew PAOK of Greece for the next round.

Vidović was also on the bench to start Zagreb’s league match against Rijeka. He came into the match in the 75th minute when it was still level at 0-0. Vidović only had six passes, but completed each of them. He was not able to influence the match much, but was on the pitch when his teammates won and scored a stoppage time penalty to win 1-0.

Zagreb will host HNK Gorica in the Croatian Cup on Wednesday. They will also travel to take on Osijek in league play on Sunday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović was on the bench for Frosinone’s 3-2 loss at Juventus, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Frosinone will host Lecce on Sunday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig started and played 90-plus minutes in the Viennese Derby. He had one shot from way outside the box — which was blocked. He also created two chances for his teammates to shoot, but none of this was enough as Austria Wien lost to their cross-town rivals 3-0. To add insult to injury, Krätzig also picked his second yellow card in as many games for a bad foul.

Austria Wien will face BW Linz on the road on Sunday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg on the road against HSV. He had two shots — one blocked from outside the box and one that missed the target. He also had three passes into the final third and took two corners. Unfortunately, he was unable to create any chances and his team remained scoreless the entire game. Wanner was subbed off in the 80th minute and Elversberg would lose 1-0.

Elversberg will host Lee and Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as the back-up keeper for Münster’s 3-1 win against MSV Duisburg.

Münster will travel to face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 17 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg for their 3-0 win over Schalke 04, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Magdeburg will travel to face Paderborn 07 on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started on the bench for Wiesbaden’s home match against Paderborn. He came into the match in the 59th minute when it was level 1-1. He completed all but one of his 13 passes and recorded three recoveries. Other than that, he was unable to put his fingerprints on the game. Wiesbaden fell 2-1.

Wiesbaden will travel to face Wanner’s Elversberg on Sunday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi was not in the matchday squad for Schalke’s loss against Magdeburg.

Schalke will host St Pauli on Friday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started and played the full 90 minutes for KSC’s match against 1. FC Kaiserslautern. He helped keep a shutout by recording four clearances, three interceptions, and five recoveries. He also had a shot from inside the box that was blocked. All this helped his team win 4-0.

KSC will host Greuther Fürth on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller was back on the bench for Freiburg II’s match against Waldhof Mannheim. They followed up last week’s win with another, this time 1-0.

Freiburg II will be on the road against Sandhausen on Friday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Homburg will be back in action on Saturday with a road trip to TSV Schott Mainz.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein made his first appearance for Lustenau since December, with a start against RB Salzburg. He only had 13 touches, but had a clearance and three recoveries before being subbed off at halftime. Salzburg was up 4-0 at halftime when Rhein went off and cruised to a 7-0 win.

Lustenau will travel to the Austrian capital on Sunday to face Rapid Wien.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was on the bench for Hartberg’s 2-1 road win against Altach, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Hartberg will travel to face WSG Tirol on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the matchday squad for Admira’s 3-2 win over SV Ried.

Admira will travel to face SV Horn on Sunday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu also missed the match against Admira.

Ried will host SV Stripfing.

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Jastremski made his debut for Grazer AK last week on the road against Amstetten (apparently some 2. Liga teams started a week early). He started and played 81 minutes in his debut and scored the eventual winner. He followed up his debut performance with another start and another goal against Dornbirn. Grazer AK has a 13 point lead over their closest competition in the Austrian 2. Liga.

Grazer AK will face First Vienna FC on Friday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was on the bench for Bregenz’ 1-0 loss against Amstetten, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Bregenz will travel to face Kapfenberger SV on Saturday.

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Hepburn was on the bench for Leoben’s match when they hosted SV Stripfing. He only made it onto the pitch for 12 minutes and was not able to record any stat of record. Leoben went onto win 4-0.

Leoben will travel to face Amstetten on Friday.

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Fust made his debut for last place Amstetten against Bregenz. He helped his team get their first win, despite a red card by a fellow defender and not scoring a goal. A Bregenz own goal was enough for them to get their first win.

Amstetten will host Hepburn’s Leoben on Friday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was on the bench for St. Gallen’s win over FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, but did not make it onto the pitch. St. Gallen won with a penalty late in the second half stoppage time.

St. Gallen will travel to face Servette on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was on the bench for Wigan’s 1-1 draw against Cheltenham Town, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Wigan will host Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday and travel to face Fleetwood Town on Saturday — both in league play.

Portugal – Liga Potugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Fukui started on the bench for Portinonense against Benfica. He came onto the pitch in the 81st minute with his team down 4-0. He only had six touches and was unable to influence the match. That scoreline would be final.

Portimonense will host Vizela on Sunday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad was not called into the Norwegian national team for the international break.

Leverkusen will return to action on March 10th against SC Freiburg.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir is with Iceland’s national team. She played the full 90 minutes in their first match — a 1-1 draw against Serbia. They will face Serbia again in Iceland on Tuesday.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

It is unclear if Padilla is with Poland’s national team for their two friendlies against Switzerland.

Köln will host Werder Bremen on March 10.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Leipzig will return from international duty with a trip to Wolfsburg on March 11.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.

