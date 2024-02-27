Bayern Munich’s Herbert Hainer and Christoph Freund support Leroy Sané through a rough patch of form

At this point, it is pretty clear to everyone that Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané has lost the momentum he had at the start of the season. Whereas it seemed that he could shape the world to his whim back during fall, twisting defenders into pretzels and dancing past them as if they were not even there, now every time he gets the ball he seems rather timid and unsure of himself. Incredibly, by October, Sané had nearly broken his single season scoring record. Yet he has not scored a single competitive goal for the club since then.

But that does not mean the big wigs at Bayern have stopped backing him. Speaking to reporter Maximilian Koch, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Herbert Hainer reiterated his belief in the former Manchester City winger: “I told him again: ‘Leroy, you know full well that we’re completely behind you. You can do everything as a footballer – just show us again’ — Leroy is an incredibly talented player who lives from his emotions and inspiration. He’s currently having good moments, but didn’t manage to score the goal, as we saw that [against Leipzig]. But things can change quickly.”

Sporting director Christoph Freund also chipped in, reiterating the belief that Sané can find his form once more: “He will figure it out again. Leroy knows what he can do. He has experienced phases like this several times before. He’s played some good games now and the goals will come again.”

It is good to see that they can look past the recent form and keep in mind just how good Sané is when he is on form, because that Leroy Sané is a sight to behold. But how much longer can Bayern accept such dips in form? His contract ends in 2025 and if he cannot play to his full potential until then, Bayern might just decide enough is enough and move him on, despite these comments. Around 16 months before the expiry of his contract, Hainer states it is “too early” for contract talks. But when is the time for it? When will the ultimate decision on Sané be made?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the state of Bayern Munich’s roster, including what kind of changes the team could be in store for during the summer? Then check out Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: