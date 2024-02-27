Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s post-Alphonso Davies plan looks like Theo Hernandez; PSG wants Borussia Dortmund star; Harry Kane lauded; Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool eyeing Adrien Rabiot; Man City aims to keep Erling Haaland; and MORE!

Following the bombshell news reported by The Athletic, which stated that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies had reached an agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid, Bild offered a report that AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez would, indeed, be the primary target for the Bavarians to replace the Canadian:

Bayern will start working on a move for Theo Hernández should Alphonso Davies’ departure become definitive.

This was the second report within the last week that stated that Bayern Munich was taking a close look at Hernandez, the brother of former Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez. The Frenchman will not come cheap, however, and could have a price tag not too far away from that of Davies, which is expected to be in the neighborhood of €40 million to €50 million.

With Davies looking more and more likely to leave Bayern Munich, the rumors on a pursuit of th AC Milan star will likely continue to grow.

Paris Saint-Germain could be looking to shake up its goalkeeper situation and Borussia Dortmund star Gregor Kobel is reportedly on the French side’s radar:

PSG are assessing their goalkeeping situation and have been in regular contact with Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel over a summer move.

Kobel is a very interesting player and had tremendous ability. PSG also has very deep pockets, which could tempt the Black and Yellows if a large enough bid comes in.

Bayern Munich got back on the winning track with a big victory over RB Leipzig, but — as always — there is plenty more going on at the club to talk about.

Why waste any more time? Let’s get down to it! Here is what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some exciting news about the future of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Some final thoughts on the weekend win over RB Leipzig — and how fans are (rightly) struggling with whether to be optimistic or realistic about where all this is going.

The arrival of Max Eberl should propel Bayern Munich into its next generation — but could end up leaving some players and club staffer behind.

What should we make of Leroy Sane’s current struggles — and should Bayern Munich have reservations about re-upping his deal.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane earned more recognition with a spot on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Just a few weeks ago, Bayern Munich was linked to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but the most recent news indicates that Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC, and Newcastle United might be the frontrunners to land the French star:

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Newcastle all want to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, whose contract is up at the end of the season.

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice (thank you Little Carmine for one of my favorite malapropisms) and

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

More thoughts on why the move to keep Thomas Tuchel in charge is just an awful decision.

Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, or Zinedine Zidane? Who ya got.

As the club looks closely at the futures of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, what will happen with a quartet of players once considered the heart of the next generation.

Should Bayern Munich flip the script and just start planning to acquire Florian Wirtz?

Some final thoughts on the mess that became of True Detective — and why Curb Your Enthusiasm did well to get back to its roots.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are reportedly the top contenders for Fulham FC midfielder João Palhinha:

Bayern Munich remain alongside the likes of Liverpool in the race for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, sources have told Football Insider. The German giants are still keen to land the 28-year-old despite the imminent departure of Thomas Tuchel. It is believed Tuchel is a big fan of Palhinha and was a major driving force behind their push to land him last summer (2023) – which was eventually blocked by Fulham on deadline day. But the ex-Chelsea boss revealed his decision to quit Bayern earlier this week in a dramatic new twist following their poor recent form. Nevertheless, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Portugal international remains on their shortlist and they could swoop for him if he is available for the right price. It is believed club chiefs in the corridors of power at Bayern are “big admirers” of Palhinha.

It appears that Manchester City is looking at the bright side of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé’s rumored move to Real Madrid. With the Frenchman allegedly set for a move to Spain, City is hoping that Erling Haaland will stay put:

Manchester City are hopeful Madrid’s move for Mbappe will make it easier to convince Erling Haaland to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking of Mbappé, ESPN has reported that LaLiga president Javier Tebas is extremely confident that Real Madrid will sign the 25-year-old:

LaLiga president Javier Tebas believes there is a “99% chance” that Kylian Mbappé joins Real Madrid this summer. ESPN reported on Monday that Mbappé and Madrid are in talks — with the club optimistic about a positive outcome — after sources told ESPN that the France international informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave when his contract expires in June. “Knowing that he’s leaving PSG, there’s a 99% chance that Mbappé signs for Real Madrid,” Tebas told French newspaper L’Équipe. “But I don’t know if he’s already signed. “It’s great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football. [Mbappé] is one of the best players in the world. In my view, [Jude] Bellingham, [Erling] Haaland and Mbappé are the three most dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid.”

Bayern Munich pulled out a late 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match that the Bavarians absolutely needed.

Sure, winning the league title at this point seems like a pipedream, but it only takes one game to get the ball rolling.

It was not a pretty match, but it did feature quite a few amazing moments — which we hit on in this show. Here is everything that we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI — and why some of the changes made sense for this match.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Some commentary on the fight and perseverance shown by Bayern Munich, even in a match where not everything was clicking.

A call to try and capitalize on the slight momentum built up here with a change in leadership.

Why this win mattered, despite the lack of a brilliant showing.

Ruben van Bommel had a couple of goals for AZ Alkmaar in its 2-0 victory over Ajax:

For his performance, Van Bommel was name Man of the Match:

Van Bommel, of course, is the son of former Bayern Munich star Mark van Bommel.

Chelsea FC is reportedly ready to offer Napoli striker Victor Osimhen a seven-year contract:

Chelsea will continue their own push for Osimhen this summer and are prepared to offer the Nigerian striker a seven-year contract to join this summer.