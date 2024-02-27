Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann talks Toni Kroos return, Joshua Kimmich at right-back

Toni Kroos’ return to the Germany men’s national team ahead of EURO 2024 is big news. The 34-year-old midfielder and Real Madrid star retired from Die Mannschaft after the last edition of the tournament, in the summer of 2021, but is now welcomed back with open arms by coach Julian Nagelsmann and the rest of the national team.

“He will fit perfectly into the team we have in mind as a connection player in midfield,” Nagelsmann said for Der Spiegel this week (captured via @iMiaSanMia). “He will do us good with his experience. Kroos has a special role at his club Real Madrid — he guides young players and shows them how they can work well together as part of a team. Toni is a player who will stay calm and keep his composure even in a tight European Championship game and who you can always pass to under pressure. Toni has a very clear view of the state of our national team. With each conversation, I felt that he was increasingly enthusiastic about being there at the home Euros and supporting us.”

The former Bayern Munich manager also shared that he consulted with current members of the team to sound out how a Kroos return would be received.

“I spoke to many players on the phone in advance and listened carefully to see if anyone could have a problem with Kroos. On the contrary, Everyone was very positive,” Nagelsmann explained.

Kroos was one of Germany’s outstanding performers at EURO 2020 and his return will also call back to the 2018 FIFA Men’s World Cup — where he memorably scored from a last-minute free kick against Sweden to keep Germany’s (ultimately doomed) hopes of advancing alive.

It’s not the only way Germany will call back to 2018 and 2021 with Kroos’ return in 2024. There is also the matter of Bayern star No. 6 Joshua Kimmich — set to make a return to right-back.

But that move was coming already.

“[Kimmich] would have played at right-back if Kroos had not returned,” Nagelsmann added. “Of course, every player has a favourite position. If I asked Manuel Neuer, he would definitely like to dictate the play in midfield, which he might be able to do. But he’s much better as a goalkeeper. What I want to say is: With the national team you have to subordinate yourself. You are a servant for your country. That’s Kimmich.”

Kimmich was right-back for club and country in 2018 before subsequently moving to defensive midfield. Under Joachim Löw, he was restored to right-back for EURO 2020 along with a shift to a back three formation — but moved back to midfield after that under Hansi Flick.

Now, once again, Kimmich is back to defense. And the German midfield, once more, will be commanded by Kroos.