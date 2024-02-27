Manchester City star İlkay Gündoğan surprised by Bayern Munich’s unraveling under former coach Thomas Tuchel

The trainwreck at Bayern Munich under coach Thomas Tuchel this season — who have not seen it coming?

Well, Manchester City star and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan, for one. The 33-year-old, a key player for club and country, played under Tuchel in his time at Borussia Dortmund.

“It’s very surprising to me that FC Bayern are now having such difficulties. With Thomas Tuchel, they actually have one of the best coaches in Europe,” Gündoğan said for Deutschen Presse-Agentur, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “I can only say positive things about him from our time together with BVB. He’s tactically outstanding and an extremely honest, open guy. I personally got along very well with him.”

Gündoğan, who has been coached by the likes of Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann for Germany and Pep Guardiola at City, has quite the reference points for good coaching.

So what is the deal at Bayern? The players, the coaches, something deeper? All of the above? Regardless the Bavarians will need to figure it out very quickly to keep their Champions League and Bundesliga aspirations alive.