Front office fallout: Uncertainty runs amok at Bayern Munich amid changing of the guard

Bayern Munich is expected to undergo a lot of change in the coming weeks and that — unfortunately — means some people will be squeezed out of their jobs.

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), both technical director Marco Neppe and chief scout Markus Pilawa could be in jeopardy:

In addition to Marco Neppe, who is set to leave the club, the future of Markus Pilawa, the current chief scout, is also uncertain. The two were hired or promoted by the old management (Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidžić). The club’s bosses now want to break up these old relationships almost completely.

Bayern Munich could end up keeping both men, but whenever significant change happens — especially for the second year in a row — there is typically widespread fallout. Given that Neppe and Pilawa have been highly-regarded in the past, the should be able to land on their feet if they are eventually let go.

