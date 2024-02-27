Bochum’s Kevin Stöger reveals how he beat Manuel Neuer from the spot in win over Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s 3-2 loss on the road to VfL Bochum — a team they had beat 7-0 in the reverse fixture last fall — was the dagger that ended Thomas Tuchel’s tenure in Bavaria.

And in that match, Kevin Stöger’s 78th-minute penalty was the dagger that put the game just beyond Bayern’s reach. Though the Rekordmeister, down a man from Dayot Upamecano’s red card, mounted a furious fight to the finish, the two-goal cushion Stöger provided proved just enough.

Afterwards, Stöger broke down his approach against Bayern’s legendary keeper.

“I waited a long time, I wanted [Neuer] to take the first step,” Stöger said in comments for DAZN, as captured by Tz. “He didn’t, so I had to decide at the last moment. He was inside. It wasn’t the most confident or beautiful penalty, but in the end there are two [types of] penalties: a good one that’s in there and a bad one that’s not in there.”

Stöger also provided an assist in the match and was one of the key ingredients to Bochum’s upset win.

His head coach, Thomas Letsch, was also overjoyed in his DAZN post-game comments.

“It feels good. It always feels good to win,” Letsch said. “Regardless of whether it is Bayern. I’m happy that it’s Bayern today because they’re a team with enormous quality and if you win there, you can’t have done everything wrong.”

To put it lightly. Bochum did much more right than wrong and their performance has left the Bavarians soul-searching.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich's mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row?

