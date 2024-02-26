Max Eberl on his appointment as Bayern Munich chief director of sport

Finally, he’s here. Max Eberl, former Gladbach and RB Leipzig director of sport, has officially joined the Bayern Munich board as the top sporting executive.

The 50-year-old returns to the club where he first broke into the professional ranks as a player. Statements from Eberl and Bayern president Herbert Hainer announcing the move were collected via FCBayern.com.

“We are delighted to have appointed Max Eberl as our new Chief Sports Officer. Not only does he have decades of experience in soccer management, he also started playing soccer at FC Bayern and turned professional here. We are convinced that he will successfully shape and mold the future of this club.”

“I spent my entire childhood and youth at FC Bayern and in Munich, so it is something special for me to now return in a new role to the club where it all began,” Eberl said. “The job as Sports Director is a great challenge, which I will approach with a lot of respect and humility, but with even more anticipation. Together with everyone here, I want to do everything I can to ensure that FC Bayern continues to be successful in the future and brings joy to its fans.”

Eberl joins a board that will now consist of himself, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, vice chairman and CFO Michael Diederich, and marketing director Andreas Jung — though Jung is departing at the end of the season.

Eberl’s position sits him above in the hierarchy to sporting director Christoph Freund, who he will work in close collaboration with for the club’s summer transfer window strategy.

“With the new organizational structure that we have decided on in the Supervisory Board for our Management Board, we will create lean and efficient structures that enable quick coordination and dynamic decisions,” Hainer added. “It is important to us at FC Bayern to always be able to act quickly. Therefore, from July 1, the Management Board will consist of three people: Jan-Christian Dreesen, Michael Diederich and Max Eberl, following the departure of Andreas Jung, to whom we are very grateful for over 25 years of great work.”