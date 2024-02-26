A simple take on the news that Alphonso Davies seems likely to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid this summer

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies seems very likely to be leaving the club in favor of Real Madrid this summer.

How should fans feel? Let’s take a look at one dope’s idea (it’s me, I’m the dope):

I think the Alphonso Davies deal is effectively done and he is leaving. Bayern Munich will end up begging (okay, begging might be a strong word, but it will not be an easy negotiation as Bayern Munich has no real leverage) Real Madrid for €50 million to make it somewhat respectable. I know I’m a dolt, but it has been obvious for a couple years that this contract was going to be Davies’ last deal with Bayern Munich. The Canadian has had his eyes on being a global star for a while now. That is probably not happening in Germany, given the world’s view of the Premier League and the Spanish power couple of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Many fans will be torn. Davies has hit a wall in his development at Bayern Munich (possibly due to his own faults in approaching how to evolve as a player, despite the club has given him the platform to excel), but it is hard to think of any other left-back capable of replacing him at this point. Even a plateaued, not wholly focused on his footballing career Davies is a better option than just about anyone else.

