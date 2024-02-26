Report: Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies wants €20 million per season in new deal

Recent reports indicate that Bayern Munich is looking to shed some of its hefty salary budget by selling some high-priced players — and by also being more responsible with the salaries that it offers its players.

For the most part, Bayern Munich does an exceptional job dealing with ever-escalating salary structure in world football. Now, though, the Bavarians will have very difficult contract negotiations coming up with numerous players on the roster and the club might have to make some extremely tough decisions on several key players.

In light of the recent rumors surrounding Alphonso Davies and his — alleged — agreement to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid, Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl are reporting that Davies wants a salary of €20 million per season (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Alphonso Davies is now demanding €20m/year to extend his contract at Bayern. The club is unwilling to go that high.

At this stage, it is very believable that Bayern Munich would be reluctant to meet that wage request. Real Madrid, however, appears to be set to go big if the rumors are true that an agreement on personal terms is already in place between the club and the Canadian speedster.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the state of Bayern Munich’s roster, including what kind of changes the team could be in store for during the summer? Then check out Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: