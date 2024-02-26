Breaking: Bayern Munich formally approves appointment of Max Eberl, start date set

According to a report from Sport1 journalists Stefan Kumberger and Franziska Wendler, Bayern Munich’s supervisory board has formally approved the appointment of Max Eberl to a position within the club:

According to SPORT1, it has been confirmed that Max Eberl will work as FC Bayern’s sporting director in the future. The 50-year-old will officially start work in just a few days, on Thursday, March 1 to be precise. Eberl is expected to be present at the away game in Freiburg on Friday. Eberl will receive a long-term contract in Munich, with the official announcement to follow later today. The vote in favor of Eberl was unanimous. Munich’s nine-member supervisory board, which includes Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, held a regular meeting on Monday, at which the personnel matter was finalized. FCB had already announced “a great caliber” for the position months ago. The position of sporting director had been vacant at the Munich club since Hasan Salihamidžić left in May 2023.

The long-anticipated arrival of Eberl will not be one where he has a slow ramp-up period. The squad has numerous personnel situations that need to be addressed, including the sale of several players and negotiations on new contracts for others.

Clearly, Eberl has his work cut out for him.

