Report says agent didn’t inform Bayern Munich of agreement between Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid during last meeting

If you were looking for yet another twist to the story linking Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies to having a verbal agreement in place with Real Madrid then you are in luck.

Going back to the initial report, Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau indicated that Davies was likely on his way out of Bayern Munich. Bild quickly refuted the primary part of the story — that Davies had agreed on personal terms with Real Madrid.

Earlier today, though, reports from The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano indicated that Davies has, indeed, agreed on terms with Madrid and that the only hold-up to a deal getting done is an agreement on a transfer fee between the two clubs.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk took to X (Twitter) to explain where the disconnect was with the information he received from his sources compared to everything else that was being reported:

Update Alphonso Davies:

❇️ Bayern weren‘t informed at the last Meeting between Christoph Freund (Sporting-Director) and Nick Househ (Agent of Davies) about any agreement with Real Madrid

❇️ If Davies don‘t agree to a new contract, Bayern will sell him and go for Theo Hernandez — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 26, 2024

There is, however, some glimmer of hope for fans who want Davies to stay. Per Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch, Davies has not made the final decision to leave Bavaria just yet:

According to AZ information, the current trend is clearly towards a change in the summer, but a final decision has not yet been made. The left-back’s contract expires in 2025, then he could leave Bayern for a free transfer. The record champions’ bosses want to prevent such a scenario at all costs.

Regardless of that last note, the tide seems to have turned on just how real (no pun intended) these rumors are. By all accounts, it looks the agreement on a transfer fee is the only piece missing to this puzzle.

