Report: In another twist, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has reached verbal agreement with Real Madrid on personal terms

Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies has been rumored to be interested in a move to Real Madrid for months now.

As expected, the deeper into the season it has gotten, the more the noise surrounding the situation has grown louder. Late last week, Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau dropped a bomb on Bayern Munich fans, that was later refuted (a bit) by Bild.

According to Mario Cortegana and Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic, though, Davies has agreed to personal terms with Real Madrid:

Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies have reached a verbal agreement for the Bayern Munich left-back to join in 2024 or 2025. The La Liga club — led by chief scout Juni Calafat and director general Jose Angel Sanchez — have been in contact with Davies’ camp for some time and have asked him since the beginning of the talks not to renew his contract with Bayern, which expires in 2025, so he can join them. There have been several meetings in recent weeks, including one in person in Madrid in mid-February, which have accelerated the process further.

X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia captured more of The Athletic’s report as well:

Bayern and Real Madrid are yet to open negotiations with the Bundesliga champions still trying to convince the player to extend and having turned down approaches with offers for potential replacements for the Canada international in recent months. Bayern don’t want to lose Davies for free, however, and if they cannot strike a deal on fresh terms will attempt to maximise a fee for him in a sale this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided his account of the situation — which does not deny The Athletic’s information on the agreement on personal terms between Davies and Real Madrid. However, it also did not offer a concrete confirmation either, much the way that Sky Sport’s initial report was detailed:

⚪️ Real Madrid remain Alphonso Davies fav destination since October — but Bayern’s asking price will be key part of the story.



Bayern position: new deal by June or he will be sold.



No issues between Davies & Real on personal terms.



Barça have not made any proposal so far. pic.twitter.com/2knGMefLOA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2024

The FC Barcelona part of Romano’s news is interesting, only because it was previously reported that Davies’ agent had met with the Catalans last week. Real Madrid, however, looks like it will remain the leader in the clubhouse to land Davies despite any competition.

Finally, the story circled back to Plettenberg, who took a bit of a victory lap now that much of the information he initially reported is being confirmed by other sources:

At this stage, FC Bayern expect Alphonso #Davies to leave the club in summer. As there’s still no agreement about a contract extension. What is clear: Bayern don’t want to loose him for free in 2025! Real Madrid, pushing for Davies but there’s no official offer yet. Our news, confirmed ⚪️✔️

If you are one of the folks who have hope that Bayern Munich will find a way to re-up Davies, it is not looking good — at least not right now.

