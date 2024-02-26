Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is not currently considering Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović for selection

Euro 2024 is right around the corner and Germany need to put up a good performance because they are the hosts with a point to prove. Die Mannschaft is far from their illustrious best and they need to change that. Julian Nagelsmann is in charge of choosing which players to use for the team, but he won’t be using Bayern Munich up-and-comer Aleksandar Pavlović anytime soon:

Aleksandar Pavlović is currently not a topic for Julian Nagelsmann. Although the midfielder is showing a good Bundesliga level with the ball, he still has room for improvement in his game off the ball, which is crucial at European top level. The DFB’s plan for Pavlović is first to gain experience with the U21s and establish himself there. That’s why coach Antonio Di Salvo is expected to call him up for the U21 Euro qualifiers against Kosovo and Israel next month. – Tz’s Mano Bonke and Vinzent Tschirpke as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Pavlović is already a starting player for Bayern but he still needs to refine his game before he can be considered a finished product, and he is far from that. Nagelsmann probably does not want to rush him because doing so might hinder the 19-year-old’s development. With Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos back in the mix, Pavlović is not a pressing need at the moment.

