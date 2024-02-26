Bavarian Podcast Works S6E33: Final thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over RB Leipzig; What does Max Eberl arrival mean for everyone else at the club?; What should Bayern do with Leroy Sané?; News on the show; and MORE!

Bayern Munich got back on the winning track with a big victory over RB Leipzig, but — as always — there is plenty more going on at the club to talk about.

Why waste any more time? Let’s get down to it! Here is what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some exciting news about the future of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Some final thoughts on the weekend win over RB Leipzig — and how fans are (rightly) struggling with whether to be optimistic or realistic about where all this is going.

The arrival of Max Eberl should propel Bayern Munich into its next generation — but could end up leaving some players and club staffer behind.

What should we make of Leroy Sane’s current struggles — and should Bayern Munich have reservations about re-upping his deal.

