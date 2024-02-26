 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works -- Postgame Show is LIVE! Check it out...now!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich discussing the future of 12 players as Max Eberl arrives

Right out of the frying pan and into the fire for Max Eberl at Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be looking at some big changes on the squad for the 2024/25 season.

At least 5 players (not counting Bouna Sarr and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) are expected to be sold this summer.

Moreover, Eberl’s salesmanship will play a key role in helping the club unload some players, who have hefty salaries:

In addition to his eye for new players, Bayern will also need Max Eberl’s ‘salesman’ qualities. The future of a total of 12 players is being discussed. At least 5 departures are expected — more is not ruled out. However, finding potential buyers for some players could be a difficult task due to their high wages.

12 players???

There are a list of players who have been linked to other clubs for transfers or loans, or who have contracts nearing their expiration, including:

  • Serge Gnabry
  • Leroy Sané
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Mathys Tel
  • Leon Goretzka
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Matthijs de Ligt
  • Eric Dier
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Alexander Nübel
  • Daniel Peretz

That is only 11, so maybe there is yet another player in the mix for a discussion on his future. One could assume that it is Josip Stanišić, who is currently on loan with Bayer Leverkusen, but plays a position where Bayern Munich now has a surplus of options.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works