Report: Bayern Munich discussing the future of 12 players as Max Eberl arrives

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be looking at some big changes on the squad for the 2024/25 season.
At least 5 players (not counting Bouna Sarr and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) are expected to be sold this summer.
Moreover, Eberl’s salesmanship will play a key role in helping the club unload some players, who have hefty salaries:
In addition to his eye for new players, Bayern will also need Max Eberl’s ‘salesman’ qualities. The future of a total of 12 players is being discussed. At least 5 departures are expected — more is not ruled out. However, finding potential buyers for some players could be a difficult task due to their high wages.
12 players???
There are a list of players who have been linked to other clubs for transfers or loans, or who have contracts nearing their expiration, including:
- Serge Gnabry
- Leroy Sané
- Jamal Musiala
- Mathys Tel
- Leon Goretzka
- Joshua Kimmich
- Matthijs de Ligt
- Eric Dier
- Alphonso Davies
- Alexander Nübel
- Daniel Peretz
That is only 11, so maybe there is yet another player in the mix for a discussion on his future. One could assume that it is Josip Stanišić, who is currently on loan with Bayer Leverkusen, but plays a position where Bayern Munich now has a surplus of options.
Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on on Spotify or below:
As always, we appreciate all the support!
Loading comments...