Report: Bayern Munich discussing the future of 12 players as Max Eberl arrives

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be looking at some big changes on the squad for the 2024/25 season.

At least 5 players (not counting Bouna Sarr and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) are expected to be sold this summer.

Moreover, Eberl’s salesmanship will play a key role in helping the club unload some players, who have hefty salaries:

In addition to his eye for new players, Bayern will also need Max Eberl’s ‘salesman’ qualities. The future of a total of 12 players is being discussed. At least 5 departures are expected — more is not ruled out. However, finding potential buyers for some players could be a difficult task due to their high wages.

12 players???

There are a list of players who have been linked to other clubs for transfers or loans, or who have contracts nearing their expiration, including:

Serge Gnabry

Leroy Sané

Jamal Musiala

Mathys Tel

Leon Goretzka

Joshua Kimmich

Matthijs de Ligt

Eric Dier

Alphonso Davies

Alexander Nübel

Daniel Peretz

That is only 11, so maybe there is yet another player in the mix for a discussion on his future. One could assume that it is Josip Stanišić, who is currently on loan with Bayer Leverkusen, but plays a position where Bayern Munich now has a surplus of options.

