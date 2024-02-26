Report: Max Eberl, Christoph Freund might not be totally aligned at Bayern Munich

Incoming Bayern Munich board member Max Eberl and current sporting director Christoph Freund might not exactly be a match made in heaven.

While Freund is expected to retain his role, his new boss might not always agree with his moves. For example, Eberl and Freund — reportedly — would not have been aligned on the club’s acquisition of right-back Sach Boey last month per kicker (via @iMiaSanMia):

Max Eberl could have different ideas to Christoph Freund regarding the squad planning. Within Eberl’s entourage, it is said that winter signing Sacha Boey is a player he wouldn’t have signed.

Even if there is not a way for Eberl and Freund to work together directly on first team transfer business, Bayern Munich could have a plan for Freund that would take advantage of his true expertise — talented identification and development:

When Max Eberl moves into the front row, Christoph Freund could be more involved in the youth area and the transition of youth players into professionals. The people in charge appreciate Freund’s work and want to revitalise the academy and make it a higher priority.

Whatever the case, the two men could start working together as soon as this week, so the boy better get acclimated with one another...pronto.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich's 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show

