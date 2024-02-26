Thomas Tuchel elaborates on the decision with Bayern Munich to part ways in the summer

Thomas Tuchel will be relieved of his duties as Bayern Munich coach come summer 2024 after a decision with the club officials. Right now, his task is to make sure that the season isn’t a complete failure like many make it out to be.

“I won’t give any details about the face-to-face conversation. But in the end, I’m an employee. And employees don’t always have all the options, they don’t always have all the trump cards in their hands. But everything’s fine. It doesn’t matter at all how I deal with the decision. I’m in a leadership role, I have responsibility for the entire staff. It’s top-level sports, we’ll fight for every point. Sensitivities are put aside”, Thomas Tuchel said when asked whether the decision to part ways in the summer was really a mutual decision (ZDF Sportstudio via @iMiaSanMia)

In terms of his relationship with the players, the 50-year-old former Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea FC, and PSG coach said that he’d be surprised if he were some sort of load on the players’ shoulders. “I can’t imagine that an Aleksandar Pavlović will be happy or relieved that I’m leaving at the end of the season. Or a Raphaël Guerreiro, Minjae Kim or Manuel Neuer. I would be very, very surprised if I were the backpack they were carrying around”, Tuchel admitted. “The main reason for the decision was actually to avoid such a lurching course. That’s how everything is now clear. Whether we like it or dislike it, we will no longer have to solve the mystery as to whether it was a backpack [the players were carrying]”.

As of the moment, all that matters is to end the season on a high.