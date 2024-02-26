Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich will play as a right-back for a while

Joshua Kimmich has made a name for himself as a right-back for Bayern Munich but has since moved to midfield and tries to assert himself there. While his abilities in the center of the pitch leave a lot to be desired, he might get a new lease of life (or an old one) because he will play as a right-back for a few more games:

Joshua Kimmich will start at right-back against Freiburg, also with a view to the game against Lazio. Konrad Laimer is now more of a midfield option after his comeback from injury. – Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Laimer was originally the stand in RB when Noussair Mazraoui—and now Sacha Boey—cannot play (mostly due to injuries). The 26-year-old Austrian midfielder will now compete with Aleksandar Pavlović and Leon Goretzka, and sometimes Raphaël Guerreiro, for the midfield spots.

Kimmich was most recently thrown in at the deep end against RB Leipzig, against whom Bayern won 2-1 thanks to a Harry Kane brace.