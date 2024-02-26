High expectations mean that Bayern Munich might never have a long-term coach

Bayern Munich has moved on from their three-match losing streak with a 2-1 win in an exciting game against RB Leipzig.

Bayern put in an impressive display against Leipzig with an attacking focus and level of risk-taking that has rarely been seen under current head coach Thomas Tuchel thus far. Despite this, Bayern club president Herbert Hainer was captured by Sky Sports (via @iMiaSanMia), acknowledging that, “When FC Bayern lose three times in a row, we all have to question ourselves. That is not our ambition. We will draw the conclusions from it.”

Ups and downs are a common occurrence under most managers at most clubs, but things in Bavaria are different, “The expectations are very high at FC Bayern. There’s pressure on everyone, but in the end that is the formula for success at FC Bayern: we are never satisfied,” Hainer continued.

Tuchel's time at the club may be coming to a close, but Hainer was sure to point out that there is hope for the future, saying, “I wouldn’t say that the team is uncoachable. We reacted because we’re not satisfied with the development. Of course Thomas is disappointed.” (Georg Holzner via @iMiaSanMia)

Over the years Tuchel hasn’t been the only high profile coach to struggle at Bayern. Julian Nagelsmann, who was controversially let go by Bayern, recently commented on the difficulty and unfairness of expectations at the club pointing out that coaches like Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were given lots of time before winning trophies at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

While Bayern winning the Bundesliga this season looks impossible Hainer, in keeping with the Mia San Mia attitude, stated, “We’ll never give up,” when asked about the title race.