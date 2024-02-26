Daily Schmankerl: New info on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies; PSG could strike for Frenkie de Jong; FC Barcelona to make shock move for Liverpool’s Mo Salah?; Harry Kane recognized for efforts; Kevin De Bruyne rumors; & MORE!

On Friday, a report broke which stated that the future of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies was more open than ever — insinuating that a much rumored move to Real Madrid might finally be in play.

Now, more rumors are floating in from Spain detailing how much Real Madrid is willing to pay the Bavarians for Davies:

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are reportedly ready to fork out up to €45 million to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alphonso Davies is a top target for Real Madrid heading into the summer transfer window. And they have set a limit of €45 million to sign the 23-year-old left-back from Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

However, ESPN captured a report from Mundo Deportivo, which states that Madrid would be willing to go up to 50 million for the Canadian star:

Real Madrid are looking to capitalise on the turmoil at Bayern Munich by swooping for full-back Alphonso Davies, according to Mundo Deportivo. Sky Sports Deutschland reported earlier in the week that a meeting took place between Christoph Freund, Bayern’s sporting director, and Davies’ agent. Bild reported that while the meeting was cordial, it now appears that the most likely outcome is that Davies leaves for Spain rather than sign a new contract. Personal terms are said to have been agreed with Los Blancos already. Madrid are willing to part with €50 million for the Canada international, while Chelsea are also said to be interested in the defender, who has played 17 times this season. Davies fits the bill for the kind of player the Blues are trying to sign, players under the age of 25 with experience at the highest level.

There was a follow-up report from Bild that ran counter to some of what the initial Sky Sport story stated. However, it sure does look and feel like Davies is playing out his last weeks in Bavaria before making a jump to another club.

Paris Saint-Germain could throw its hat into the ring for a chance at landing FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong:

PSG will look to use funds freed up from Kylian Mbappé’s wages to fund a move for De Jong.

Without Mbappé on the roster, PSG will also — allegedly — pursue Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and FC Barcelona’s Gavi:

Paris Saint-Germain are targeting move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Barcelona playmaker Gavi.

Bayern Munich pulled out a late 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match that the Bavarians absolutely needed.

Sure, winning the league title at this point seems like a pipedream, but it only takes one game to get the ball rolling.

It was not a pretty match, but it did feature quite a few amazing moments — which we hit on in this show. Here is everything that we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI — and why some of the changes made sense for this match.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Some commentary on the fight and perseverance shown by Bayern Munich, even in a match where not everything was clicking.

A call to try and capitalize on the slight momentum built up here with a change in leadership.

Why this win mattered, despite the lack of a brilliant showing.

Jadon Sancho moved back to Borussia Dortmund during the winter transfer window on a loan from Manchester United and while he has not been successful in the scoring column much yet, it likely feels good just to be wanted per one pundit.

“I think it is about being loved and wanted. When you go to Dortmund, the colours of yellow and black are intoxicating. On matchdays, that is all you can see. It’s not like in Britain, because the fans really commit to just wearing the colours of the team. Dortmund have such a fanatical fanbase there as well,” said Paul Lambert, speaking on behalf of BoyleSports who offer the latest Champions League odds. “You can go out in the city at eight o’clock in the morning and all you can see is yellow and black everywhere. It lasts the whole day as well, a full blown celebration and a proper event. This will really suit Jadon Sancho because of how successful he was before.

“Since the break, Dortmund have done well even if they are sitting fourth and remain a fair few points off Bayern and Bayer. I think they will get through, but it just depends on where the draw takes them. To win in Dortmund is tough, regardless of who you are.”

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was named to kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week after scoring a brace against RB Leipzig:

Could FC Barcelona make a shock move for Liverpool FC’s Mo Salah? Probably not, but crazier things have happened:

Barcelona have added Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to their list of potential attacking reinforcements but, amid an acceptance such a signing is not possible this summer, are prepared to move for Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal instead.

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice (thank you Little Carmine for one of my favorite malapropisms) and things are quite tense.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

More thoughts on why the move to keep Thomas Tuchel in charge is just an awful decision.

Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, or Zinedine Zidane? Who ya got.

As the club looks closely at the futures of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, what will happen with a quartet of players once considered the heart of the next generation.

Should Bayern Munich flip the script and just start planning to acquire Florian Wirtz?

Some final thoughts on the mess that became of True Detective — and why Curb Your Enthusiasm did well to get back to its roots.

England national team coach Gareth Southgate says that Harry Kane is “enjoying” his time in Germany and that the move has been good for him.

“He‘s enjoying his experience. We haven’t been to many of the games live, but we watch all of his matches. It’s good to see the level of the Bundesliga. Of course your are under pressure. When you are in a club like FC Bayern you have to win every week. So this is good for Harry,” said Southgate.

One thing is for certain, the transfer has been good for Bayern Munich. Kane has 31 goals and eight assists in 31 games across all competitions this season.

Manchester City is expecting Kevin De Bruyne to get offers from the Saudi Arabian league:

Manchester City are braced for a serious approach from Saudi Pro League clubs for midfielder Kevin De Bruyne this summer.

Per talkSport, City will not let him go easily, though:

A fee of £100m would be needed for City to even consider selling De Bruyne.

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track against RB Leipzig this weekend at the Allianz Arena — and it will not be easy.

RB Leipzig is not exactly in the best form overall, but is coming off a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Bavarians are reeling and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

To further complicate matters, there are major issues between some of the Bayern Munich players and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Plus, Tuchel and the club announced that they will part ways after the season.

Will he make it that far? The result against Die Roten Bullen could go a long way in determining that. This is what we have on tap for this episode: