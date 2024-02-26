Karl-Heinz Rummenigge pleased with Bayern Munich’s winter transfer window overall

Bayern Munich did not make any marquee, blockbuster signings during the January transfer window, but they still did business that needed to be done, addressing areas of the squad that needed addressing. Outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel wanted defenders and midfielders, and that is exactly what Bayern wound up getting, even if they were not able to secure someone of João Palhinha’s caliber.

When all was said and done, Bayern completed the signings of both Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur and Sacha Boey from Galatasaray. Additionally, they were able to negotiate a fee with Granada to bring in Bryan Zaragoza early, as he was originally set to join Bayern from the La Liga outfit during the summer transfer window.

Dier and Boey have both marked their Bayern debuts, but Zaragoza has yet to make an appearance, though he was on the bench in the 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. With the injury rate that Bayern is having so far this season, it is more than likely will have to call Zaragoza’s number very soon. Boey, of course, is now out for several weeks with a muscle injury.

Reflecting on Bayern’s winter business, former club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said he was pleased with the results the club yielded, despite having made signings that Kalle himself might not have expected.

“Frankly, Eric Dier surprised me a bit. He hasn’t had a lot of match practice at Tottenham this season, but he’s performed well in all the games he’s been on the pitch for us so far and is an absolute alternative in defense. Physically powerful, strong in the air, tactically clever, with a great forward passing game. And the fact that he’s a good buddy of Harry Kane doesn’t hurt either,” Rummenigge explained of Dier (via @iMiaSanMia).

As far as Boey and Zaragoza are concerned, there is obviously a much smaller sample size and Rummenigge, like everyone else, can only go off of what he has seen from both players at their previous clubs; Galatasaray and Granada. “Sacha Boey is an interesting player, I can’t judge Bryan Zaragoza yet. Overall, we are very happy with Christoph Freund because he’s doing a very good job, is very hard-working and will therefore be successful,” he explained.

