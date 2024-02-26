Report: Bayern Munich still keeping tabs on João Palhinha, and Fulham is open to sell

The transfer story that will not end — Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Fulham defensive midfielder João Palhinha.

After failing to push a move through on deadline day of the last summer transfer window, and ruling out a move in January, the Bavarians reportedly still have the Portuguese star on their list for summer 2024.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

João Palhinha is still on Bayern’s list for the summer as the club will look to sign a defensive midfielder Fulham vice-chairmain Tony Khan opened the door to a potential sale, telling @talkSPORT: “I would want him as part of the team for as long as possible and we were very happy to extend his contract, but if an offer came along that would make sense for everyone I think that’s something you have to consider with every player at the right time” Fulham’s asking price is around €70m [@SPORTBILD]

The potential move looks like it is getting more and more costly. Is Fulham serious about selling, or trying to price out potential suitors?

It is a decision Bayern’s incoming board member for sport, Max Eberl, will likely be a major part of making. Bayern have many big decisions this summer, starting with a new coach. What will that mean for the current defensive midfielder — Joshua Kimmich?