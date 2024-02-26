AC Milan slap price tag on Bayern Munich left-back candidate Theo Hernández

As Bayern Munich deal with Real Madrid’s transfer interest in star left-back Alphonso Davies, one alternative could be coming off the market.

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández — brother of former Bayern and current Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas — could be up for a contract extension with the Serie A side.

From Milan News, via @iMiaSanMia:

Milan value Theo Hernández at around €100m. The high valuation is a sort of deterrent for any club willing to approach them for the Frenchman. The Italian club is planning to open contract talks with Hernández’s agent in the coming months and re-discuss the current terms (his contract runs until 2026, earning €4m net per year). The goal is a renewal, even though it would involve high figures [@PietroMazzara]

Just like Bayern’s situation with Davies, however, it is not a sure thing that I Rossoneri will be able to hold onto their man and reach an agreement on a deal that may stretch the club’s finances. Can the Bavarians swoop in and turn Theo’s head?