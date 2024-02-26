As Bayer Leverkusen charges on, Jeremie Frimpong mulls Liverpool FC transfer

Die Werkself is doing work.

A 2-1 win on Friday over Mainz sent Bayer Leverkusen hands its rising star head coach, Xabi Alonso, another milestone. It is now 33 straight unbeaten, a new Bundesliga record — eclipsing Bayern Munich, who now fall 11 points behind Leverkusen at the top of the table.

All this success is turning a lot of heads Leverkusen’s way — from Bavaria to England.

While Bayern Munich have reportedly identified Alonso in their search for a successor to departing head coach Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool FC is circling around one Leverkusen’s breakout stars — wing-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old Dutch international sounds open to a move, too.

“Great club with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future holds,” Frimpong is quoted as saying to Ziggo Sport (via BuLi News).

Frimpong stressed focus as well as Die Werkself mounts its campaign to be the ones to finally unseat Bayern after eleven seasons of Bavarian dominance in the Bundesliga.

“We all want to win a trophy and the coach is helping us with his style of play,” he added.

The question now is if Leverkusen’s top players will stay long at the club — or its coach, for that matter. Liverpool have a certain Jürgen Klopp to replace in the summer, and is reportedly eyeing Alonso as well.