Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, and Joachim Löw: The lowdown on Bayern Munich’s coaching alternatives to Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich will be having a different face in the dugout after they announced that Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season. The Bavarians have three (among others) shortlisted for the job: Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, and Joachim Löw. Bayern are going all in for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso at the moment and if the Spaniard goes elsewhere, those three are in line for the gig.

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is eyeing a potential return to FC Bayern. The coach believes he has unfinished business in Munich and a comeback would be an attractive option for him. Nagelsmann’s agents are also exploring the foreign market for him. For Bayern, however, Xabi Alonso is the top priority. Nagelsmann to Bayern is not completely ruled out but would only be a solution if a move for Alonso didn’t materialize. – Sport Bild’s Christian Falk via @iMiaSanMia

Bayern would only consider the person they replaced with Thomas Tuchel only if top candidate Xabi Alonso does not become coach.

Zinédine Zidane

Zinédine Zidane has made a serious inquiry about Bayern and has an interest in principle in the job. Bayern are currently going all out on Xabi Alonso. The decision will be late because Alonso’s next destination will not be announced before the end of the season. – Sport Bild’s Christian Falk via @iMiaSanMia

Bayern will have to wait and see where Alonso goes before they commit to Zidane.

Joachim Löw

Good ol’ Jogi has ruled himself out of the race:

Joachim Löw says he will definitely not be the next Bayern coach: There are different reasons for that. Bayern probably have no interest in me as a coach and I would also have no interest in Bayern. I worked long enough in Germany and I’ve always said another job here in Germany is out of the question for me. For 17 years, I’ve travelled through this whole country, I know all stadiums and clubs well so it’s not a motivation for me”. Not even Bayern would be appealing to you? Löw: No, not even Bayern. — BILD via @iMiaSanMia

The 2014 World Cup winning coach is aware of the huge pressure of managing Bayern and that he’s probably had his fair share of heat during the later years of managing the German national football team so him being skeptical of taking up the Bayern job is understandable.

