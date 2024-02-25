Matthijs de Ligt wants to fight until the end for Thomas Tuchel before he leaves Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are gearing towards a new coach for the 2024/25 season after it was announced that coach Thomas Tuchel will depart from the club in the summer. It was said that any player that is unhappy under the 50-year-old coach will change their mind and decide to stay instead of seeking a move. One of those players is Matthijs de Ligt, who wants him and his teammates to give it their all and salvage the season:

De Ligt on the decision to part ways with Tuchel: It doesn’t change much, we’re still together, we have to do it together. We still have to finish this season really strong. We’re still in the Champions League - we have to show our worth there. We want to win every game in the Bundesliga and put pressure on Leverkusen. The most important thing is that we got the fire back again today. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Leverkusen are eight points ahead of the Rekordmeister in the league, sweeping all before them while Lazio hold a slender lead in the Champions League. It remains to be seen whether that all changes in the coming weeks.