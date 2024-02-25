Harry Kane reflects on successful work in training that helped Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig

After a terrible run of results for Bayern Munich’s incredibly high standards, the Bavarian giants finally managed to bounce back with a last minute win over RB Leipzig. Harry Kane was the hero, bagging two goals to seal the win for Bayern, including a stunning last effort in the dying embers of the match to get all three points.

It was his first goal, however, that truly demonstrated the progress Bayern made after the terrible three game losing streak. Speaking to Sky Sports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Kane had this to say: “As a team we felt like we could create more chances with the players that we have and that’s what we did today. Especially the first goal was nice - me and Jamal [Musiala] were working on that in training just yesterday. It’s really pleasing it came off as it did. That’s what we need.”

For months, press conferences by Thomas Tuchel and the players have been littered with the comment that training is excellent, but that effort in training simply does not translate to the games. So how fitting is it that a routine worked on in training was what set Bayern on their way to a win in this game? However, Kane cautions against the idea that the work is done and that Bayern are all of a sudden back to their best. “We need more connection among each other. Hopefully we can build on today.”

