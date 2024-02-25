Report: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel keeping close tabs on FC Barcelona, Manchester United jobs

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is in the weird position of trying to finish a season when he knows he is leaving his job and that — at least — some of the players there do not care for him.

Tuchel’s Friday press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig revealed as much. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel is attempting to balance his focus by continuing to coach Bayern Munich, while also keeping close attention on potential jobs at both FC Barcelona and Manchester United:

“Reports from Germany have suggested that Thomas Tuchel is keeping an eye on the Manchester United job and is appreciative of Barcelona. I don’t think Thomas Tuchel is “eyeing” these jobs… he’d be attracted by the Premier League again, but the same for the Barcelona job,” Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing column with CaughtOffside. “These are two of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s normal to be attracted, but Manchester United are not in conversation with managers right now and Barcelona are still taking their time to decide the best candidate to replace Xavi. So, Tuchel is obviously waiting.”

How long can Tuchel continue to balance this attempt to devote all of his energy into two separate pursuits?

