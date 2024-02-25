Manchester City could beat Bayern Munich out for Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz

Earlier this week, a report came out with stated that Bayern Munich was probably going to miss out on a pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star.

With a multitude of options on the roster, on loan, and in the club’s academy, the attacking midfield position is not one that Bayern Munich is desperately in need of.

However, Wirtz is considered by many to be Germany’s next big star and the Bavarians typically will make exceptions to procure such a talented German star. Per Tz, if Bayern Munich takes a pass on Wirtz, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be looking to give him a new home address.

Moreover, Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping very close tabs on the 20-year-old. If Bayern Munich is trying to play coy about its interest in the Germany international, it might want to take a better strategy:

Three clubs are currently said to be specifically concerned with Wirtz: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool FC. The “Royals” are said to only want to upgrade their midfield in 2025, which would also fit Wirtz’s career plan – he supposedly sees his future in Leverkusen until then. Above all, if Alonso stays, the 20-year-old first wants to play in the Champions League with Bayer. Although the Basque did not want to comment on his future at the matchday press conference before the 2-1 win over Mainz, several media outlets reported the Reds’ interest in the 42-year-old. If Alonso actually decides to move to Anfield, LFC could also make a move on Wirtz. This supposedly also applies to the direct national competitor from Manchester. The “Citizens” should see Wirtz as a potential heir for the now 33-year-old Kevin de Bruyne. FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have their sights on the youngster. However, the Spaniards are having financial difficulties and the French league is not said to be that attractive for Wirtz.

Wirtz will undoubtedly have many options, but will Bayern Munich re-think its stance on the matter after the arrival of Max Eberl — plus the addition of a new coaching staff on the way?

