Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel talks lineup decisions, taking care of the team for Uli Hoeneß, and MORE!

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media on the pitch ahead of the team’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

“No time for a farewell mood. We have a game and are prepared to fight,” said Tuchel (as captured by Tz). “On Wednesday, we jointly issued an announcement that leaves little room for more clarity. Now, we haven’t played a minute and they’re talking about the next negative scenario. We’re playing for now, I don’t know what will happen afterwards.”

Tuchel had made a commitment to Uli Hoeneß to take care of the squad — something which clearly has not happened — but he feels as if he actually did keep things going in the right direction.

“I have kept my promise to this day. We are always in contact and have a very good relationship,” Tuchel said. “It’s my job to transfer my coaching quality to the team. We didn’t manage to do that, that’s a self-critical analysis. But now we’re focusing on the game, that’s what it’s all about.”

Tuchel was expecting the team would be motivated against RB Leipzig despite his lame duck status.

“I’d be a bit surprised. It doesn’t matter, it’s a decision. We were hoping to avoid all the speculation about other scenarios. It’s a clear decision, it gives a freedom to train and play,” Tuchel said.

As for some of the lineup changes he made, Tuchel said Joshua Kimmich accepted his move to right-back with aplomb, while Kim Min-jae needed a rest (something that many knew was long overdue).

“Of course, (Kimmich)’s a full professional. He was the only one in the squad who has already played this position,” said Tuchel. “(Min-jae) just needs a break. He came from the Asian Cup, we threw him in with jet lag. He seems a bit overplayed.”

Mathys Tel had been campaigning for a bigger role, but did not get the start against Die Roten Bullen.

“A very good substitute. We have Leroy (Sané), Jamal (Musiala), Thomas (Müller), and Harry (Kane) up front,” Tuchel remarked.

When asked if there would be a fond farewell, Tuchel played coy: “Everything is possible in sport.”

After the win, Tuchel was just happy that his team pulled out the victory.

“We played a very good first half, but couldn’t take the lead. The second half was a bit complicated. We scored the opener when Leipzig was on the rise. We reacted well after the equaliser. All in all, it was a deserved win. The win today is good for the players, it’s good for all of us at the club,” Tuchel told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

