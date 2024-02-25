Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich impressively filled the void at right-back against RB Leipzig

When Joshua Kimmich joined Bayern Munich in 2015, the squad was packed with a wealth of capable central midfielders including Philipp Lahm, Thiago, Xabi Alonso, and Arturo Vidal. Just to get on the pitch, Kimmich volunteered to play at right back. During the 2020 Champions League title run in Lisbon, Kimmich played right back in all four wins.

Last month against Hoffenheim and Union Berlin, Joshua Kimmich started at central midfielder and then switched to right back to finish out both wins. Against RB Leipzig, Kimmich played the full 90 minutes at right back and helped ensure a big win for Bayern.

Are you starting to notice the theme? Kimmich plays right back, then Bayern wins.

Thomas Tuchel also took notice and praised Kimmich for his performance tonight (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel on Kimmich at right-back: "Josh was the only one in the squad who played several times at right-back. He did well. The likelihood that we'll need him again there against Freiburg is very high" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 24, 2024

Tuchel on Kimmich at right-back: “Josh was the only one in the squad who played several times at right-back. He did well. The likelihood that we’ll need him again there against Freiburg is very high”

Kimmich appears to be the only player on Bayern’s current roster who can maintain defensive integrity on the right wing while also attacking the opponent’s left flank. With the emergence of Aleksandar Pavlović, Bayern fans can expect to see more of Kimmich at right back for the rest of this season.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!